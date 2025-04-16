Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BTI opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.