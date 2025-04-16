Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.