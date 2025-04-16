Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.86.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total value of $146,738.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,321,046.80. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 977 shares of company stock worth $477,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $434.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.36%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

