Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

PAYX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

