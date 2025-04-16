172,907 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

