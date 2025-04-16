Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160,853 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

DG stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.