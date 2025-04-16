International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.77 and last traded at $241.57. 598,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,204,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.