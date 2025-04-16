1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 161,404 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,404 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
EGF stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
