Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.
Futura Medical Stock Performance
Shares of LON FUM opened at GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.25. Futura Medical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.56 ($0.60).
About Futura Medical
