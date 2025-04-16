MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 10,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 313,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.