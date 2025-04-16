AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 15,630,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,239,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. FMR LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

