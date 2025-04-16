Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Announces Earnings Results

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.45.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

