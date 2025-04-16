Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Announces Earnings Results

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.
Vivakor Stock Performance
Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.45.
About Vivakor
