S&U (LON:SUS) Posts Earnings Results

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 147.40 ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S&U had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 28.21%.

S&U Stock Performance

S&U stock opened at GBX 1,421.80 ($18.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,230 ($16.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,509.93.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

