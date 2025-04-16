Bridgewater Associates LP Has $15.35 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

