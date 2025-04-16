Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,835 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.