Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $188.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

