SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.78.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

