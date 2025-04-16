Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $103,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. This represents a 8.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

