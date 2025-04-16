SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $378,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

