SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.3 %

HPQ opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.