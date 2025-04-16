SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 879.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

