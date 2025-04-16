Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,892 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $116,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,182. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $193.03 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

