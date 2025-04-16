Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 1,483,483 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after buying an additional 1,204,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,049,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,786,000.

DFSV stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

