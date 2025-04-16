1,364 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,194,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Humana by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.22. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

