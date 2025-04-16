Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shoprite Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRGHY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

