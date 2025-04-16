Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 97.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 2.0 %
PTAIY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.37.
About PT Astra International Tbk
