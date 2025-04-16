Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 97.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 2.0 %

PTAIY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

