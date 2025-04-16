Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 1,164.5% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 1,164.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 11,248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

