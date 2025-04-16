ArchLoot Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArchLoot has a market cap of $14.47 million and $7.88 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,764.77 or 0.99787048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,283.80 or 0.99214083 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArchLoot’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 669,686,858.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.09435303 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,939,958.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

