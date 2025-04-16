Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 363,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,633,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Hakan Kardes sold 10,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $157,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,060.56. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,065,513. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,861,855 shares of company stock worth $29,006,912. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $18,804,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

