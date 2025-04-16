Pixer Eternity Price Hits $0.0263 (PXT)

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Pixer Eternity has a total market capitalization of $56.69 million and approximately $172,502.05 worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pixer Eternity has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Pixer Eternity token can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pixer Eternity

Pixer Eternity’s launch date was March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity. Pixer Eternity’s official message board is medium.com/@pixereternity. Pixer Eternity’s official website is pixer.club.

Buying and Selling Pixer Eternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.02617968 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75,606.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

