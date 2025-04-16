LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $430.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.69 and a 200-day moving average of $457.01. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

