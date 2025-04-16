Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $932,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

