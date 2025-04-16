Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

