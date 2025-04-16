XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 15,031 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 78.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Autohome by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

