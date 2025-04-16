Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,689 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

