Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $567.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

