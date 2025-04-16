1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE CII opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
