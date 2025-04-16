1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 52,269 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,269 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

