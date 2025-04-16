Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $131,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 488.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,046.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,206.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,270.01.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

