Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

