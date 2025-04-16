Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

