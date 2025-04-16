1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 289,425 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 700,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 477,140 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.90.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

