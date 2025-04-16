Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,295 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $20,836,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

