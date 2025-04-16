Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $127,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.69. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.