JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Boosted by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

