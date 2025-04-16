iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,843,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $128,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

