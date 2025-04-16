Everest Management Corp. Invests $292,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $10,828,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $717.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $832.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.