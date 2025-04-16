NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $47,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.09.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

