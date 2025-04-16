NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,885 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $55,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after buying an additional 208,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,947,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after buying an additional 409,695 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

