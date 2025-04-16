NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 163,437 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

MTUM stock opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $229.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

